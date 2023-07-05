New whitepaper guides fashion brands in responsible sourcing of man-made cellulosic fibres

A new whitepaper has been launched to support fashion brands and retailers in understanding and implementing best practices when sourcing man-made cellulosic fibres (MMCFs).

The whitepaper, called ‘Enhancing Sustainability through Forest-Positive MMCF Sourcing. A Guide for Fashion Brands and Retailers’, looks to emphasise the importance of sustainable forest management and offers practical solutions for ensuring the traceability of MMCFs.

As the demand for more sustainable fashion continues to mount, MMCFs like viscose, lyocell, and modal are increasingly being used as alternatives to synthetics like polyester and nylon.

However, MMCFs are commonly made from wood pulp, which brings with it concerns about how the wood is being sourced.

The whitepaper, launched by The Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), dives into the importance of sustainable feedstock sourcing, focusing specifically on MMCFs, and the potential environmental and social risks associated with forests.

There are various factors to take into consideration in sustainable forest management, such as deforestation, forest degradation, biodiversity loss, as well as risks to workers and forest communities.

“We are thrilled to release this whitepaper, addressing the urgent need for responsible sourcing practices in the fashion industry,” said Julia Kozlik, textile program lead at PEFC International, in a statement.

“By leveraging the knowledge shared in this paper, fashion brands and retailers can make informed decisions, support sustainable forest management, and preserve biodiversity,” Kozlik said.

The full whitepaper can be found on PEFC’s website.