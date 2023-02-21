New York Fashion Week FW23 – Four trends

And just like that the New York fw23 season is over and the fashion flock has moved on to London, Milan and Paris. Between February 10 – 15, around 75 designers showed their collections. Among the several trends on display, four stood out from the crowd.

Suit Yourself

Among the many red-carpet-ready looks were show-stopping pant suits in satin and velvet, printed and embellished.

Kevan Hall

Image: Kevan Hall fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Kevan Hall, a two-piece pant suit with a one button blazer in a multi-colored ‘paint daub’ print was shown.

Malan Breton

Image: Malan Breton fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 24 consisted of a red velvet double breasted coat embellished with a gold design and matching straight leg pants with a white shirt.

Negris LeBrum

Image: Negris LeBrum fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Travis Hamilton for Negris LeBrum showed a blue velvet 3 button jacket with a broad collar and straight leg pants.

Prabal Gurung

Image: Prabal Gurung fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25 was a pink satin four button double breasted long line jacket over matching pants.

Slip Out

A touch of the ‘nineties and an homage to the waiflike models of that time, like Kate Moss, the fw23 runways showed slip dresses with a lingerie look.

Kim Shui

Image: Kim Shui fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Kim Shui, a fairly simple black satin short slip had a lace insert and a gathered bra top. This was accessorized with white yeti boots and a diamante embellished choker.

Rodarte

Image: Rodarte fw 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From the Mulleavy sisters, a full-length slip dress with a sequined black lace bodice and inserts on a green satin body. Gothic makeup and jewelry added drama to the look.

Pat Bo

Image: Patbo fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

For look 7, at Pat Bo, Patricia Bonaldi showed a heavily embellished short slip dress of purple sequins and a crystal encrusted trim.

Dion Lee

Image: Dion Lee fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From the Australian designer, Dion Lee, a short, hot pink slip dress with sheer lace inserts. Hot pink sock boots accessorized the look.

Nip and Tuck

Sharp tailoring has become an essential component of the New York season. This time around, a nipped in waist, was a focal point.

Jason Wu

Image: Jason Wu fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Jason Wu, a show stopping blazer in lipstick red. The jacket had a broad shoulder, wide lapels and was fastened with one button behind a hidden placket, shown over a sheer nude slip.

Adeam

Image: Adeam fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Hanako Maeda, a three button olive-colored blazer with D-ring ties at the waist, over a double layer of pleated skirts and knit pants.

Tory Burch

Image: Tory Burch fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Tory Burch, a white bouclé cutaway jacket had a single red button and a nipped waist.

Simkhai

Image: Simkhai fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jonathan Simkhai’s final look was a tweed blazer with a black and white geometric design. It had a broad shoulder, nipped waist, and a one button fastening.

Animal Magic

Collina Strada

Image: Collina Strada fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Hillary Taymour’s dog Pow had his face printed on a t-shirt which was worn over a brown voile top and brown and yellow check pants. The model carried Pow under her arm!

Private Policy

Image: Private Policy fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Siying Qu and Haoran Li were inspired by the animal world for the fw23 version of Private Policy. Look 9 consisted of a lilac shirt that declared, “we are all animals” and images of a chimpanzee, a dolphin and a cheetah cub. This was worn over a canvas skirt and pants.

Prabal Gurung

Image: Prabal Gurung fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Prabal Gurung found inspiration in a butterfly he encountered during a silent retreat. Look 3 was an asymmetrically draped dress in black and white, printed with a supersized wing pattern.

Dion Lee

Image: Dion Lee fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dion Lee showed serpent scale patterns as a representation of the shedding of skin. Look 8 was a one shoulder mini dress with bias cut lace-up and a ‘tail.’