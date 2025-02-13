New York Fashion Week FW25 street style trends

Red Letter Day

Animal Instinct

Skirting The Issue

Fur Sure

The Fall/Winter edition of New York Fashion Week falls toward the beginning of February, which means the ways in which to battle the coldest season fashionably can be witnessed both inside and outside of the venues. While demonstrating one’s own personal style has thrived recently, it is still possible to watch how editors, influencers and buyers interpret certain trends in real time.On a dreary February day, what better way to stand out from the fashion crowd than by wearing head-to-toe bright red?An attendee wore an Alice + Olivia faux fur coat in a patchwork of red checks with black Rene Caovilla boots and a black minaudiere.An attendee wore a monochromatic red look that included an oversized sweater and scarf, ribbed knit skirt, red pumps and a red leather clutch. The look was finished with bold gold jewelry.An attendee wore a ‘sixties style SB red wool belted day coat by Sandy Liang with a white cloche, a white sock, one red stocking and Sandy Liang black double strap Mary Janes.An attendee in an Alice + Olivia one button long red blazer with underpinnings and boots in the same color. She carried the Louis Vuitton ‘Marignan’ bag.Following on from last year’s ‘Mob Wives’ look, one of the biggest trends of the week saw showgoers donning leopard print coats and other garments.Musician Leigh Lezark wore a leopard print car coat over a contrast look including a silver hoodie and silver mini dress by Christian Siriano. Thigh-high black platform boots and a tote bag finished the look.Fashion editor Constance White wore a faux fur leopard print car coat with a scarf in a contrast leopard print over black leggings and a burnt orange shirt. White wore Ugg boots.An attendee wore a classic fitted leopard print coat with a self-belt over black underpinnings and black long boots. She carried a black clutch.An attendee wore a mock turtle neck draped leopard print all-in-one with gloves under a black fur coat.Young show goers created individual looks eschewing jeans in favor of full skirts to mix with sporty looks for a ‘blokette core’ feel.Fashion editor Anahita Moussavian wore a long sparkling silver pleated skirt with a Mitchell & Ness x Supreme athletic jacket, a Judith Leiber ‘basket of roses’ handbag and feather trimmed crystal encrusted footwear.An attendee wore a pink satin tiered long skirt under a coral pink cropped faux fur jacket over a pale pink hoodie. Pink fluffy socks and yellow strappy sandals finished the look.A show-goer wore a pale pink long skirt with a pleated front under a Mongolian fur ombré colored jacket, She accessorized with ‘Naked Wolfe’ pink and white platform sneakers and a Coach handbag.Anahita Moussavian wore a long full pink taffeta skirt with an oversized bow by Coach, a flower sweater by Holiday Emma Mulholland and a Skyline beanie. She carried an Aldo Barbie pink rhinestone bag.

The development of faux fur has come along in leaps and bounds, often eschewing chemical formulas for plant based alternatives. Nothing for PETA to demonstrate here while keeping attendees toasty.

In The Trenches

Bags With Charm

An Alexander McQueen shearling coat with exaggerated shoulders. Boots by Louis Vuitton and handbag by HermesA model wore a short coat in ombré dyed blue and white synthetic long hair by Diesel, black flared pants and double buckle loafers by SandroGabby Cadet wore a long faux fur jacket and cargo pocket pants by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, bag by Who Decides War.Influencer Marina Ingvarsson in a camel colored long fur jacket over a rugby shirt, dark denim jeans and a bag by Bottega VenetaClassic American Sportswear’ was the main runway theme this season which played out on the streets with show goers in a myriad of trench coats, from classic to modern with a twist.An attendee wore the Altuzarra ‘Billie’ double-breasted belted wool trench coatand carried the Altuzarra ‘origami’ stud leather shoulder bag.Artist Jenny Walton wore a unique style of khaki trench coat with a looped overlay in lighter khaki. She carried a beige clutch and wore black classic pumps.An attendee wore a trench coat with a distressed fringed hem and cuff by Loewe and carried a Saint Laurent brown leather and shearling bag.Mary Leest wore a khaki trench coat over a fitted dress in the same fabric, both by Monse. Shoes by Roger Vivier and a crossbody bag by Chanel.When it comes to handbags, the fashion crowd tends to choose the same brands and styles. In recent seasons we’ve seen women becoming more inclined to personalize their bags with charms. This week was no exception.The Coach ‘sketch print Tabby’ bag comes embellished with graffiti and charmsAn attendee carried a black satchel embellished with charms available from etsy.comThe Louis Vuitton ‘Cluny’bag was embellished with charms by CarissimaThe ‘Midi New York’ tote in brown suede by DeMellier London Was decorated with charms including some from Maison de Sabré