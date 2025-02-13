 
  New York Fashion Week FW25 street style trends

New York Fashion Week FW25 street style trends

By Jayne Mountford

Fashion
NYFW FW25 STREET STYLE TRENDS Credits: NYFW FW25 STREET STYLE TRENDS/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
The Fall/Winter edition of New York Fashion Week falls toward the beginning of February, which means the ways in which to battle the coldest season fashionably can be witnessed both inside and outside of the venues. While demonstrating one’s own personal style has thrived recently, it is still possible to watch how editors, influencers and buyers interpret certain trends in real time.

Red Letter Day

On a dreary February day, what better way to stand out from the fashion crowd than by wearing head-to-toe bright red?
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore an Alice + Olivia faux fur coat in a patchwork of red checks with black Rene Caovilla boots and a black minaudiere.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a monochromatic red look that included an oversized sweater and scarf, ribbed knit skirt, red pumps and a red leather clutch. The look was finished with bold gold jewelry.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a ‘sixties style SB red wool belted day coat by Sandy Liang with a white cloche, a white sock, one red stocking and Sandy Liang black double strap Mary Janes.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee in an Alice + Olivia one button long red blazer with underpinnings and boots in the same color. She carried the Louis Vuitton ‘Marignan’ bag.

Animal Instinct

Following on from last year’s ‘Mob Wives’ look, one of the biggest trends of the week saw showgoers donning leopard print coats and other garments.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Musician Leigh Lezark wore a leopard print car coat over a contrast look including a silver hoodie and silver mini dress by Christian Siriano. Thigh-high black platform boots and a tote bag finished the look.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Fashion editor Constance White wore a faux fur leopard print car coat with a scarf in a contrast leopard print over black leggings and a burnt orange shirt. White wore Ugg boots.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a classic fitted leopard print coat with a self-belt over black underpinnings and black long boots. She carried a black clutch.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a mock turtle neck draped leopard print all-in-one with gloves under a black fur coat.

Skirting The Issue

Young show goers created individual looks eschewing jeans in favor of full skirts to mix with sporty looks for a ‘blokette core’ feel.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style /©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Fashion editor Anahita Moussavian wore a long sparkling silver pleated skirt with a Mitchell & Ness x Supreme athletic jacket, a Judith Leiber ‘basket of roses’ handbag and feather trimmed crystal encrusted footwear.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a pink satin tiered long skirt under a coral pink cropped faux fur jacket over a pale pink hoodie. Pink fluffy socks and yellow strappy sandals finished the look.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A show-goer wore a pale pink long skirt with a pleated front under a Mongolian fur ombré colored jacket, She accessorized with ‘Naked Wolfe’ pink and white platform sneakers and a Coach handbag.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Anahita Moussavian wore a long full pink taffeta skirt with an oversized bow by Coach, a flower sweater by Holiday Emma Mulholland and a Skyline beanie. She carried an Aldo Barbie pink rhinestone bag.

Fur Sure

The development of faux fur has come along in leaps and bounds, often eschewing chemical formulas for plant based alternatives. Nothing for PETA to demonstrate here while keeping attendees toasty.

NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An Alexander McQueen shearling coat with exaggerated shoulders. Boots by Louis Vuitton and handbag by Hermes
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A model wore a short coat in ombré dyed blue and white synthetic long hair by Diesel, black flared pants and double buckle loafers by Sandro
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Gabby Cadet wore a long faux fur jacket and cargo pocket pants by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, bag by Who Decides War.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Influencer Marina Ingvarsson in a camel colored long fur jacket over a rugby shirt, dark denim jeans and a bag by Bottega Veneta

In The Trenches

Classic American Sportswear’ was the main runway theme this season which played out on the streets with show goers in a myriad of trench coats, from classic to modern with a twist.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore the Altuzarra ‘Billie’ double-breasted belted wool trench coatand carried the Altuzarra ‘origami’ stud leather shoulder bag.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Artist Jenny Walton wore a unique style of khaki trench coat with a looped overlay in lighter khaki. She carried a beige clutch and wore black classic pumps.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a trench coat with a distressed fringed hem and cuff by Loewe and carried a Saint Laurent brown leather and shearling bag.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Mary Leest wore a khaki trench coat over a fitted dress in the same fabric, both by Monse. Shoes by Roger Vivier and a crossbody bag by Chanel.

Bags With Charm

When it comes to handbags, the fashion crowd tends to choose the same brands and styles. In recent seasons we’ve seen women becoming more inclined to personalize their bags with charms. This week was no exception.
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
The Coach ‘sketch print Tabby’ bag comes embellished with graffiti and charms
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee carried a black satchel embellished with charms available from etsy.com
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
The Louis Vuitton ‘Cluny’bag was embellished with charms by Carissima
NYFW FW25 Street Style Credits: NYFW FW25 Street Style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
The ‘Midi New York’ tote in brown suede by DeMellier London Was decorated with charms including some from Maison de Sabré
