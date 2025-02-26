New York Fashion Week FW25 Trend: Glisten Up
The fw25 edition of NYFW welcomed the Calvin Klein Collection, designed by Veronica Leoni, back to the fold. In fact the whole week turned into a celebration of the great tradition of American sportswear, with its clean lines and luxurious fabrics. Designers went for plenty of texture and surface interest to keep ‘classics with a twist’ fresh and updated.
As reported by Fashion United last year, garments with sequins and shiny surfaces are no longer confined to eveningwear. New York designers showed a variety of looks for fw 25 that were either head-to-toe shine or in combination with other textures and styles, suitable for both day and night ensembles. Here are ten examples from the runway.
Alex S. YuLook 17: a shiny silver mock turtle neck was shown under a sheer purple vest embellished with satin rosettes and a skirt with a bubble hem covered in blue and turquoise sequins.
LapointeLook 8: a dark green satin coat, matching blouse and pants, with a marabou feather collar and platform sandals in the same color.
Bibhu MohapatraLook 11: a coat and matching pants in ombré shades of pink glitter fabric over a brown stretch mock turtle neck.
Sandy LiangLook 4: a blue metallic leather skirt with front vent over white leggings and a one-shoulder black tee shirt with green rosettes. Oversized pearls, a pink satchel and purple slippers accessorized the look.
Henry ZankovLook 19: a knee-length skirt with large silver paillettes was shown with a burgundy turtleneck sweater with fringing. Fishnet hose and black pumps finished the look.
5000: designer, Taylor ThompsonLook 18: a shiny silver mock turtle neck short sleeved tunic with asymmetric seams was shown with baggy satin pants in a lighter shade of the same color.
Tory BurchLook 29: a top in a sheer fabric with vertical burgundy threads and a glitter surface had a burgundy knit rib at the neck and sleeves with a matching mid-length skirt
Perry JonesLook 1: a silver and black jacket with a deep vee neck embellished with long strands of sequins, and over-the-knee boots in faceted silver leather.
Frederick AndersonLook 19: a black sequined sleeveless top with an oval shaped sheer cutout and matching straight pants. Accessories included a black leather sash belt.
Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul NielsenLook 3: a hooded jacket in pewter silver crinkle fabric over a matching mini dress with a bubble hem and silver underskirt. Accessories included lacey socks and double strap Mary Janes.
