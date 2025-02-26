New York Fashion Week FW25 Trend: Glisten Up

The fw25 edition of NYFW welcomed the Calvin Klein Collection, designed by Veronica Leoni, back to the fold. In fact the whole week turned into a celebration of the great tradition of American sportswear, with its clean lines and luxurious fabrics. Designers went for plenty of texture and surface interest to keep ‘classics with a twist’ fresh and updated.

As reported by Fashion United last year, garments with sequins and shiny surfaces are no longer confined to eveningwear. New York designers showed a variety of looks for fw 25 that were either head-to-toe shine or in combination with other textures and styles, suitable for both day and night ensembles. Here are ten examples from the runway.

Alex S. Yu

Alex S. Yu fw25 Credits: Alex S. Yu fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lapointe

La Pointe fw25 Credits: La Pointe fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bibhu Mohapatra

Mohapatra fw25 Credits: Mohapatra fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang fw25 Credits: Sandy Liang fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Henry Zankov

Zankov fw25 Credits: Zankov fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

5000: designer, Taylor Thompson

5000 fw25 Credits: 5000 fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tory Burch

Tory Burch fw25 Credits: Tory Burch fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Perry Jones

Perry Jones fw25 Credits: Perry Jones fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Frederick Anderson

Anderson fw25 Credits: Anderson fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen

Aknvas fw25 Credits: Aknvas fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a shiny silver mock turtle neck was shown under a sheer purple vest embellished with satin rosettes and a skirt with a bubble hem covered in blue and turquoise sequins.Look 8: a dark green satin coat, matching blouse and pants, with a marabou feather collar and platform sandals in the same color.Look 11: a coat and matching pants in ombré shades of pink glitter fabric over a brown stretch mock turtle neck.Look 4: a blue metallic leather skirt with front vent over white leggings and a one-shoulder black tee shirt with green rosettes. Oversized pearls, a pink satchel and purple slippers accessorized the look.Look 19: a knee-length skirt with large silver paillettes was shown with a burgundy turtleneck sweater with fringing. Fishnet hose and black pumps finished the look.Look 18: a shiny silver mock turtle neck short sleeved tunic with asymmetric seams was shown with baggy satin pants in a lighter shade of the same color.Look 29: a top in a sheer fabric with vertical burgundy threads and a glitter surface had a burgundy knit rib at the neck and sleeves with a matching mid-length skirtLook 1: a silver and black jacket with a deep vee neck embellished with long strands of sequins, and over-the-knee boots in faceted silver leather.Look 19: a black sequined sleeveless top with an oval shaped sheer cutout and matching straight pants. Accessories included a black leather sash belt.Look 3: a hooded jacket in pewter silver crinkle fabric over a matching mini dress with a bubble hem and silver underskirt. Accessories included lacey socks and double strap Mary Janes.