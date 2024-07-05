Newcomers and golden oldies in men's fashion: These are the FW25 trends according to Edwin van den Hoek

The currently unpredictable weather may have been a blessing in disguise for trend forecaster Edwin Van den Hoek, who presented his FW25 trends predictions to hundreds of fashion professionals at an event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Here, while the sun has intermittently shown its face, Van den Hoek showed that the winter of 2025 has a lot to offer, the highlights for which FashionUnited will share.

Van den Hoek managed to immediately silence the audience during his FW25 trend presentation, which he began by emphasising that the dividing line between authentic and ‘picture perfect’ lifestyles are becoming increasingly blurred. “Social media is full of half-naked, muscular men promoting themselves in the most high-tech gym or the most beautiful wellness center.” What we don't see is that this wellness centre is not connected to their bathroom at all, but is often just a rented space. “Botox is also becoming more popular among men. In general, tinkering with yourself is in demand.”

There is also the added complication of artificial intelligence (AI), which can generate virtual models, Van den Hoek continued. “They can just walk out of your screen.” It is a movement that everyone present in the room, young and old, can relate to. On the other hand, the trend forecaster sees a development in which the countryside and nature are once again appreciated. This movement has been going on for some time, but is taking on new forms in FW25. Reappreciation of nature translates into a life in the countryside and the cutting and pasting of second-hand clothing this season.

To make the trends visually clear, Van den Hoek divides his trend prediction into four overarching stories. During the presentation, the trend forecaster mentions new developments, but also discusses old favourites. Some trends have not yet blossomed and that is all too clear in FW25.

Extraordinary menswear in FW25

In a world where everyone can say and share whatever they want, it is sometimes difficult to make a statement. It has to be bigger, crazier, more striking. It is a reason to seek out the extraordinary and enter the fantasy world. In the fashion world, this involves playing with transparent fabrics, graphics that are sometimes digitally created, and brush-like and fluffy materials. It comes with a colour palette that includes light pastel colours and in which “lipstick-like” pink hues play a leading role. For the daredevils among us: hard contrasting colours, such as purple and orange. Anything goes.

FW24: Dries van Noten (left and right) and Prada (middle). ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Classics get a futuristic touch

Those who like to stay in the 'classic' corner but are still ready for innovation will find inspiration in the trend story ‘Impressive’. This is about redesigning classics with a futuristic touch and blocky silhouettes. Particular attention is paid to the fit of the upper body. For example, the raga sleeve returns and voluminous shoulders are (once again) formed, which are reinforced by generously high collars.

FW24: Natasha Zinko, Bottega Veneta, Hermès. ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What is also important is that we are not yet done with the layering trend. After all, it is winter and that means that cocooning can begin. Although this trend peaked around the corona crisis, it is now taking on somewhat different forms. For example, ‘duvet jackets’ will still be seen, but the wrapping up also returns in a different way, reminiscent of religious practices, for example by covering the head. ‘Impressive’ has a relaxed atmosphere about it and should above all radiate comfort. Grey tones and sturdy knits are therefore characteristic of this story.

FW21/Givenchy, Off-White, Rick Owens/Catwalk Pictures

Folklore and country

In contrast to the access to AI and the fantasy world, there is a return to a basic life in the countryside. That means: woolen socks, fair isle sweaters and a cup of tea or chocolate milk in hand. The folklore look is back and can mainly be seen in the white-gray-black combination, but multicoloured compositions, such as camel, khaki and red are also possible. Checks are also important in this trend. You can probably guess that the checked shirt, or a look-a-like in the form of a jacket, will be seen everywhere in FW25. This trend takes the candidates in the room to the forest to chop wood on a winter day.

FW24: Todd Snyder, Anrealage and Skall Studio. ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Now that we are in the countryside, we are not yet saying goodbye to the country trend that Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams made hip again for Louis Vuitton. Here and there, a landscape print is also chosen.

FW24: Louis Vuitton. ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

No frills, but get the scissors out

Finally, the tension between the masculine and the feminine is discussed. Although previous trend presentations mainly focused on frills and flamboyant outfits, this movement takes on a different dimension in FW25. “We are going to change the shapes with scissors,” says the trend forecaster. Jackets are cut short and tops get deep V-necks. In addition, fabrics are glued together. “This story is also about using what we have.” Second-hand items are characteristic here. The real pearls are left in their value, but the overgrown items get a new look.

Ready to wear 24: Mmam, Y/Project. ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This trend also shows that the men's skirt has not yet had its best time. “It may not be a commercial hard runner, but it certainly deserves a podium,” concludes Van den Hoek.

Whether it concerns newcomers or old favourites, Van den Hoek's trend prediction shows that both are present. It is up to you to find your way in this source of inspiration and match your characteristics with the trends for FW25.