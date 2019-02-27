Next edition of IKFW starts from Bangalore in July

India Kids Fashion Week will begin its 2019 edition from Bangalore on July 13 and 14. This will be followed up by events in Chennai on July 21 and Hyderabad on July 27 and 28. Kolkata will host IKFW on August 4, and New Delhi on August 10 and 11. Chandigarh show is on August 18. On September 1, the event will take place in Ahmedabad, on September 8 it will take place in Jaipur, and on September 15, it will be in Pune. September 21 and 22 will be the Mumbai showcase of India Kids Fashion Week and the end of its India schedule.

The gala closing will be in Dubai on October 18 and 19. This is the first time India Kids Fashion Week will be held in Dubai, and the fashion show will bring together the country’s Indian diaspora and showcase the country’s fashion in the region. India Kids Fashion Week is the perfect platform for emerging as well as established designers and brands to showcase their creativity in the booming children’s apparel space.