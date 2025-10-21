NFL Star Brock Bowers becomes equity partner in Greatness Wins

Greatness Wins, the premium performance apparel brand co-founded by Derek Jeter and Chris Riccobono, has announced that National Football League (NFL) star and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has joined the company as an equity partner.

Unlike many typical endorsement deals, Bowers isn't just joining Greatness Wins as a brand ambassador but will also play an active role in shaping product development and marketing, bringing his “fierce competitive spirit and elevated standard for success” to the performance apparel brand.

Riccobono, chief executive and co-founder of Greatness Wins, said in a statement: “Partnering with someone like Brock, not just for his on-field excellence but his creative vision, feels like a natural fit for the brand. “He’s set a new standard for NFL rookie greatness, and we’re inspired by the energy and determination he’ll bring.”

Bowers, who is currently in his second year with the NFL, has already established himself as one of the league's most exciting young talents, setting the all-time NFL rookie record with 112 receptions - more than any player, at any position, in league history.

Commenting on joining the company, Bowers added: "I'm extremely proud to join Greatness Wins as an equity partner. As an athlete, I'm always chasing greatness, and that's exactly what this brand represents.

"Greatness Wins is built on performance and authenticity, two core values that drive me every day. That’s why this partnership is bigger than just wearing the gear – it’s about shaping a brand that inspires athletes and anyone chasing their own greatness.”

Greatness Wins is looking to redefine premium athletic apparel by offering curated sportswear tested by athletes, with a focus on fit and fabrication. It offers collections for men, women and kids, offering training staples, as well as a dedicated line for golf.