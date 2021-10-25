Nicholas Daley launches exclusive capsule with Mr Porter

Luxury online menswear retailer Mr Porter has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection with London-based designer Nicholas Daley.

The 13-piece exclusive collection draws inspiration from Daley’s duel Scottish and Jamaican heritage, showcasing hero styles and his take on unique textiles, while also centring around three core values of community, craftsmanship and culture.

Highlights from the collection include a hooded parka panelled from swatches of burgundy, grey and navy cotton, a wool and mohair-blend tweed jacket inspired by his Scottish heritage and a beanie handmade in England from soft blue and black jute-blend with red stripes.

The exclusive capsule also includes a flocked T-shirt and hoodie sporting the emblem of the reggae club night run by his mother and father in the late 1970s in Scotland. Both are cut from cotton jersey and tie-dyed in a tonal-beige palette and printed with a reissue of the original graphic.

Image: courtesy of Mr Porter/Nicholas Daley

The menswear collection also showcases Daley’s ability to blend contrasting elements. The panelled twill, jacquard and corduroy cardigan and the aloha camp-collar shirt combine Yorkshire corduroy with a geometric silk-jacquard cloth woven especially for Daley by renowned mill Vanners of Sudbury.

Prices for Nicholas Daley’s exclusive capsule for Mr Porter range from 140 - 545 pounds / 165 - 650 euros / 210 - 810 US dollars.