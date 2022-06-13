Nicholas Daley wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced Nicholas Daley as the winner of the 2022 BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, which comes with 12-month mentoring and 150,000 pounds to accelerate growth.

The award was established in 2014 to celebrate and empower British menswear talent and has previously been awarded to Ahluwalia, A-Cold-Wall*, Craig Green, E Tautz and Christopher Shannon.

As the winner, Daley will take part in a 12-month bespoke high-level business mentoring programme, as well as receive pro-bono legal services from Sheridans and a 150,000 pounds cash prize to help grow his business internationally.

Adam Baidawi, head of editorial content at British GQ and deputy global editorial director at GQ, said in a statement: “Nicholas Daley is a phenomenon. He has brought to life a menswear vision that is totally his own. On top of his wild and dizzying design talent, Nicholas has a gift for curation, pulling together a diverse collection of collaborators and influences to create a truly modern brand. We couldn’t be prouder to be honouring him.”

Commenting on winning, Daley added: “I am very honoured to receive this award and I would like to thank GQ the BFC and the industry judging panel for selecting me as this year’s winner. The funding and mentoring program will support me in continuing to grow my brand for the future.”

BFC and GQ award fashion fund to Nicholas Daley

Daley, a graduate from Central Saint Martins, launched his eponymous label in 2015. He presents workwear-inspired silhouettes and bespoke tailoring exploring his dual-ethnic heritage of Jamaican and Scottish descent, as well as the symbiotic relationship between fashion, jazz, reggae, post-punk, and dub. His unique aesthetic has seen him collaborate with brands including Adidas, Fred Perry and Mulberry .

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council added: “With a continued emphasis on community, craftsmanship and culture and cementing a place at the centre of London society - Nicholas Daley is a menswear brand exploring the interplay of fashion, music and art in novel and exciting ways.

“With a forward-thinking approach, Daley challenges the way fashion is deciphered through presentations, live performances, and films. He is a breath of fresh air and we are excited to see what the brand continues to achieve in the future.”

For the 2022 BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, Daley beat off tough competition from Clothsurgeon, LYPH and Olubiyi Thomas, who have all had the opportunity to participate in a mentoring programme through the BFC’s Designer Initiatives team, with access to funders, industry experts, and pro-bono legal services from Sheridans.