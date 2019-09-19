Nicki Minaj confirms collaboration with Fendi

Rapper Nicki Minaj stirred speculations about a potential collaboration between her and Italian luxury fashion house Fendi when she posted about the same on her Instagram account on 15th July. Now, the rumours seem confirmed with Minaj taking to Instagram again, posting a picture of her in a pink Fendi dress with matching earrings, socks and pumps and announcing the capsule collection “Fendi Prints On” that will be available from 14th October 2019.

“Here’s a sneak peak of just a taste of what’s to kome @fendi #FendiPrintsOn by #StevenKlein for #Elle Available Oct 14th on FENDI.com & select boutiques,” posted the rapper, referring to the 127-piece capsule collection “Fendi Prints On”. It is not only for women but includes a men’s and children’s line as well.

The seeds of the collaboration were sown when Minaj - who loves Fendi and was wearing a Fendi logo fur bomber jacket with a matching vintage Fendi bikini bottom when recording her song “Chun-Li” last year - and the lyrics ‘Fendi prints on’ made it into the song. The brand liked the free advertising and approached Minaj, who could not have been more thrilled.

“Certain brands have always been sought after, because we’d hear rappers rap about them all our lives, and we think that these brands signify some sort of success in life. And then, when you’re able to actually afford them, it feels like, ‘Wow, I’ve accomplished one of my goals, at least in the fashion world’,” explained Minaj in an interview with Elle.

“What we liked about Nicki is that she plays with feminine codes, but from her point of view, which is that of a very strong, independent, successful woman. She talks about being strong and getting what you want, and I think that it’s kind of liberating for women,” says Fendi’s creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi about the house’s choice for the collaboration as quoted by Elle.

In terms of looks and colours, any Minaj collection has to include pink and also make curvy women feel good wearing it. “I want to make clothes that make girls with my body look sexy,” she says. Silver is also a predominant colour, for both men and women, who can choose among a variety of pants, jackets, sneakers, skirts and dresses but also bodysuits, swimsuits, triangle bikinis t-shirts and a hat.

For Fendi, this is not the first artist collaboration. “This is an exercise we started a few months ago, we have a long relationship with music and interesting associations with Beth Ditto, Amy Winehouse and more recently Jackson Wang, who wrote ‘Fendi Man’ that was so successful,” said Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig when talking to WWD.

The Nicky Minaj x Fendi capsule collection “Fendi Prints On” will be available online from 14th October and will be in 52 Fendi stores worldwide on 16th October.