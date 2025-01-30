Nigerian brand Iamisigo wins Zalando Visionary Award 2025

Fashion brand Iamisigo has won the Zalando Visionary Award. The Nigerian brand is praised for its "groundbreaking exploration of artisanal craftsmanship and innovative textile applications", according to the press release.

Thanks to the win, Iamisigo will present its SS26 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week next August. In addition, the brand will receive 50,000 euros and further support for the production of the show. Zalando will also provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and "tailor-made resources". Last but not least, the brand will be mentored by Dio Kurazawa, founder of The Bear Scouts.

Iamisigo was founded by Bubu Ogisi. The designer "combines heritage textiles with traditional artisanal techniques from across Africa". "The result is a collection with contemporary designs and a bold, fresh perspective," according to the press release. The jury calls Ogisi a visionary and a rare creative talent in today's fashion world.

Iamisigo founder Bubu Ogisi expressed her gratitude: "I am very grateful for this recognition and believe this is only the beginning of an exciting collaboration for Iamisigo as we continue to evolve as a brand. Expect magical things in August!"

The Zalando Visionary Award was established a few years ago to support emerging designers. The competition is specifically aimed at designers "who challenge conventions and inspire progress in the fashion industry".

The winning collection of Iamisigo. Credits: Zalando

