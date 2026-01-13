Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2025 concludes in Lagos

The ninth edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week (NSFDW) concluded in Lagos, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for emerging African fashion talent. Held over three days at GAC Motors, Victoria Island, the event featured 16 student designers presenting collections that spanned heritage couture, contemporary womenswear and experimental streetwear.

The event’s top honours went to Estazwere, named Most Creative Designer, and Konvetti, awarded Viewers’ Choice, with both designers receiving ₦1 million and sponsored showcases at New York Fashion Week and Dallas Fashion Week 2026. The Most Creative Designer award was adjudicated by Josh Amor, Kola Kuddus and Rhoda Ebun.

Credits: NSFDW 2025

Beyond the runway, NSFDW 2025 delivered a programme of workshops led by industry figures covering sustainability, fashion law, finance and brand development, supporting the platform’s mission to equip young designers with long-term business skills. Founder Abiola Orimolade described NSFDW as an ecosystem designed to nurture talent and provide global exposure.

Founded in 2013, NSFDW continues to act as a bridge between Nigerian student designers and the international fashion industry, with alumni now showing at major global fashion weeks.