Nightwear label CyberJammies tops list of fast growing UK online fashion brands

Nightwear brand CyberJammies has come out on top of a list of the fastest growing ‘pandemic-era’ fashion e-commerce companies in the UK.

The list, titled the Lightning 50, was curated by retail operating system Brightpearl and tracked the growth of companies from 2019 to 2020, during the pandemic.

Taking the top spot of the entire list was Swansea-based luxury alcohol brand Au Vodka, while CyberJammies beat out all the other fashion companies and came in 10th place overall.

It came as sales of nightwear and loungewear skyrocketed during the pandemic as comfort trumped formality during lockdowns.

The East Anglian-based brand had a net revenue growth of more than 372 percent year-on-year during the period, more than trebling from the 50 percent growth it saw prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Founded in 2002, the Essex-headquartered brand sells pyjamas, nightwear and loungewear for men, women and children. It sells in over 250 stores in the UK, US, Europe and Australia, with stockists including John Lewis, House of Fraser, Lipsy, Fenwick group and over 200 independent boutiques and department stores.

To compile the Lightning 50, Brightpearl asked brands to submit their yearly growth numbers from 2019 until 2020 , with each brand ranked solely on their net growth percentage during that time frame.

In terms of the sectors which appeared most in the list, ‘fashion’ and ‘homewares’ came out top, with each recording a total of nine brands in the top 50 (36 percent).

Across the Lightning 50, brands earnt more than 340 million pounds during the period, with an average growth rate of 518 percent.