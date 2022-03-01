Nigo to drop his second Kenzo collection in limited-edition capsule

Following his much anticipated Kenzo debut, Japanese designer Nigo has unveiled his upcoming second drop for the brand as one of a series of limited-edition capsule collections.

For the SS22 season, the genderless lines pay homage to Kenzo Takada, the founder of the fashion house, with each drop in the series tied to elements key to the legacy of Takada.

Nigo, who was appointed Kenzo’s artistic director in September 2021, debuted the first of the series in a runway show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, attracting a cohort of celebrity guests and media attention.

Available from March 5, the newly revealed capsule is the second in the three-part drop, with the date of the final release not yet revealed.

Drawing inspiration from the Japanese sensibility of flora and fauna, Nigo’s second capsule uses traditional symbolism through its motifs. A cartoonish tiger is at the centre of the line, appearing in two of the five-piece wardrobe, which consists of relaxed silhouettes such as oversized hoodies and t-shirts.

Additionally, cargo pants, also included in the line, exhibit the brand’s newly distinguished signature flower button.