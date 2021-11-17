Nike and Hibbett donate 100,000 dollars to schools

Nike and Hibbett have awarded 10,000 each to ten high school girl’s basketball programs through their Support Her Sole campaign.

The schools, which were selected from the states of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma, will support their women’s basketball programs through the grant with shoes, equipment, travel and more.

Hibbett and Nike surprised the chosen high schools during check presentations last week, revealing the donation. Hibbett serves as a steward for communities it supports, conducting outreach to schools in neighbourhoods served by Hibbett and City Gear.

Fulton High School in Kentucky was one of the schools selected for the grant. Its basketball team is called the Fulton County Lady Pilots. “Participating in sports builds your confidence and you have to work hard to score points to earn that award for all-academic team or all district team,” said the principal of Fulton County High School, Ellen Murphy. “The relationships you build with your teachers, coaches, students and community, that’s what makes us unique and why the Support Her Sole donation is about much more than funds.”

The Support Her Sole initiative is aimed at empowering Gen Z girls and Millenial women to break boundaries.

“We could not be prouder to partner with Nike to award Support Her Sole donations to these ten teams,” said VP of marketing at Hibbett, Sarah Sharp-Wangaard. “We hope the funds help make a difference for these students so they can pursue their dreams in education and athletics and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.”