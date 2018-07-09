Nike collaborates with Matthew Williams in data-driven training collection

A new training collection is to be launched later this week by Nike. Designed in partnership with American designer Matthew M Williams, the creative director of Alyx, the pieces will incorporate computational design and computer data to analyze motion, heat and sweat zones.

Nike decided to invite Williams to design a collection after launched its first data-driven T-shirts last year. The Alyx designer created a series of data-driven shirts, pants and accessories. The Italy-based designer caught Nike's eye because of his “unique aesthetic with an unwavering eye for utility”, the sportswear brand says on its website. Williams was among the 2016 LVMH Prize finalists.

”You need human beings to still figure out how to interpret data in a great way”, said Kurt Parker, Nike’s Vice President of Apparel Design, in a statement. “You need functionality in multiple areas in a training collection because we know won’t only be used in the gym. For example, you need pockets, and you need elements that are detachable and adaptable. Matthew included a towel as part of the collection, which is something that he knew was needed”.

The Nike x MMW collection is set to hit stores worldwide on June 12.

Images: Nike newsroom