Nike launches footwear subscription service for children

Nike is launching its first footwear subscription service for children: Nike Adventure Club.

The sportswear giant said the new service aims to streamline the often cumbersome process of selecting, fitting and purchasing shoes for children whose feet are constantly growing. According to Nike, 60 percent of people, children included, are walking around in the wrong-sized shoes at any given time.

The subscription service, aimed at children through sizes 4C to 7Y - or roughly from age two to 10 - will let children regularly select Nike and Converse shoes through three tiers of subscription services, ranging from four pairs a year to 12 pairs a year. Subscribers will be able to choose from over 100 different sneaker styles, ranging across the spectrum of performance and sportswear. Once the shoes are ready to be replaced, they can be sent back and Nike Adventure Club will either donate or recycle them.

“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” general manager of Nike Adventure Club, Dave Cobban, said in a statement. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

As well as shoes, the subscription service box comes with exclusive adventure guides filled with outdoor games and activities that parents can do with their kids, which are made in a collaborative partnership between Nike and KaBoom, a national nonprofit focused on encouraging kids to lead active, healthy lifestyles.