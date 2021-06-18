Nike launches sustainable Happy Pineapple collection

Sportswear giant Nike has launched its Happy Pineapple collection, using piñatex instead of leather.

Piñatex is a plant-based alternative to leather and is crafted by using pineapple leaves. Nike is one of the first brands to use piñatex in its designs, offering 95 per cent renewable resources and enhanced performance.

Ananas Anam

The new collection features five sneaker editions including the Free Run Trail Premium, the Air Max 90, the Air Max 95 and the Air-Zoom Type. The shoes detail juicy hues and embroidered pineapple graphics on the tongue.

The company behind piñatex, Ananas Anam prevented 825 tons of leaves from being burnt by using the waste of pineapple harvesting and therefore saved 264 CO2 eq tons being released into the environment.