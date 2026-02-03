Nike relaunches All Conditions Gear brand, plots Beijing store

Nike is continuing its specialised sports-centric transformation with the latest relaunch of its All Conditions Gear (ACG) brand. The sportswear giant hailed the revival as a “renewed commitment to outdoor performance”, zoning in on trail running, hiking and exploration.

Alongside a revitalised marketing strategy, ACG is due to open its first standalone store this month in Beijing’s Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping centre. Dubbed the ‘ACG Base Camp’, the site intends to serve as a “physical manifesto” of the brand’s spirit, this time for a new generation. This identity will extend into further activations at global Nike stores as the company looks to serve outdoor athletes more broadly.

This isn’t the first time Nike has attempted to revive the performance-focused label. Having initially launched to fervour in 1989, riding on the back of specialist product lines, ACG’s popularity faltered mid-90s. After previously halting production, Nike sought to relaunch the label in 2014 under the rebranding of NikeLab ACG, at which time it shifted identities from traditional hiking gear to a more urban technical apparel collection.

Jennifer Lichter, wearing Nike ACG, is one of several new members of the All Conditions Racing Department. Credits: Nike.

Now, however, this latest “reintroduction” signals a return to ACG’s roots, aligning with a similar strategy seen businesswide at Nike. Under CEO Elliott Hill’s ‘Sports Offense’, the US giant has set out to revive its status as a premium, sports-focused company, with a particular focus on specific segmented sports. Taking a more singular approach hopes to not only restore financial stability, but also renew the identity of Nike, placing athletes at the forefront of decision-making and marketing as a way to capture demand.

ACG’s own history, rooted in “high-quality gear for athletes who push their limits in all conditions”, appears to be an extension of these efforts. Building on its latest rollout is the growth of its All Conditions Racing Department, which is welcoming several new athletes this season, adding to a group through which the brand will test prototypes.

Nike Trail will also transition into ACG in a move that Nike says will allow the division to tap into “unparalleled running history” to deliver on innovations that boost performance of outdoor athletes. In an effort to widen support for the trail industry, ACG has become a partner of Broken Arrow Skyrace and Gorge Waterfalls, alongside its existing sponsorship of Chongli 168 Ultra Trail.

Product-wise, ACG will prioritise “trail-tuned” footwear such as its flagship ACG Ultraly and rugged ACG Zegama. Next to this, “purpose-built” apparel pieces like the Radical AirFlow racing top and Laca Loft down jacket further intend to lead performance innovation for the outdoor athlete.