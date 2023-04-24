Nike’s Swoosh to drop first virtual collection

Swoosh, Nike’s new platform for virtual creators, announced the drop of its first virtual collection, called Our Force 1 (OF1), which was co-curated by the Swoosh community and acts as an homage to the classic Air Force 1 (AF1) shoe.

Users can choose between two digital “boxes”: The Classic Remix box contains a custom AF1 with a nostalgic twist or a classic AF1 from the years 1982 to 2006. The New Wave Box features a classic archive from 2007 or later or a custom, futuristic AF1.

The four winners of Swoosh's "Your Force 1" contest contributed to the AF1s that are dispersed over both boxes.

Swoosh members will be notified once they can open their OF1 package and see which shoe is inside. Each virtual work will come with a 3D file that the owner may download and use to express themselve.

The platform plans to add more new features and advantages to these exclusive Nike virtual creations, including unique physical goods or experiences.

Ron Faris, general manager of Nike Virtual Studios said in the official release: “We are exploring new ways to tell stories and create relationships while removing the barriers and limitations of physical products. With more members choosing to express themselves across physical and digital worlds, Swoosh is the marketplace of the future.”

A number of different entry points to purchase an OF1 box were created by Nike. The brand will start airdropping AF1 posters on Swoosh.Nike on April 18 to randomly chosen Swoosh users. These posters are the key to purchasing an OF1 box on May 8, when the early access sale sets off.

General access will open on May 10, enabling all Swoosh members to purchase an OF1 virtual creation.