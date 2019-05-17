Nike scoops Retailer of the Year Award at World Retail Congress

US sportswear giant Nike has been named Retailer of the Year at this year’s World Retail Congress in Amsterdam.

Presented on Thursday evening, the award was given to Nike for its “ability to adapt and thrive amidst changing consumer expectations and trends” and for its ability to maintain “authentic and sustainable relationships with its customers, through creativity, effective communication and continued innovation.”

Accepting the award on behalf of Nike, Joris van Rooy, vice president and general manager Nike Direct (retail) EMEA, said: “At Nike, we exist to serve all athletes. From creating store concepts that blend the digital and physical, to redefining how consumers experience the brand through our app ecosystem, our goal is to make sport a daily habit for everyone. We’re delighted to have won this prestigious award as we continue to innovate and serve the marketplace.”

Ian McGarrigle, chairman of World Retail Congress, added: “This year, we have seen that the retail sector is in a state of flux with many revealing in this year’s High Velocity Retail report that they are going to need to make some big changes to survive. Nike is an outstanding example of a retailer that has been able to sustain customer relationships, while evolving and remaining relevant. This is undoubtedly thanks to a compelling combination of expertly curated products mixed with an unrelenting commitment to the consumer experience.”

Other winners on the night included Walmart International CEO Judith McKenna, who was recognised as Woman of the Year (sponsored by Clarity); Allbirds was declared Retail Start-Up of the Year; Cotton On Group scooped Responsible Retailer Initiative of the Year for their Kenyan cotton project; and RYU Apparel Inc won the award for Customer Experience Initiative for its customer experiential centres.

World Retail Congress 2019 took place in Amsterdam between 14-16 May.