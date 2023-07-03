Nike showcases tailored clothing collection designed by Martine Rose

London-based designer Martine Rose has unveiled a new collection with sportswear giant Nike designed for female football players, featuring a suit jacket, a pair of trousers, a trench coat, a shirt and accessories.

The Nike x Martine Rose collection was created for female footballers to wear ahead of this summer’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to dissolve the boundaries of men's and women’s football styling with gender-free tailored player suiting that advances sport style and expands the culture of sport for the next generation.

Credits: Nike; Nike x Martine Rose Collection

The collection aims to connect and merge the moments of “getting off the plane” to “arriving on the pitch,” while elevating the look of the elite women’s game to close the gender gap in considered, crafted tailoring for women’s sport by creating a line that is “more inclusive, egalitarian, empowering and inspiring,” explains Nike.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rose said in a statement: “When a woman wears a suit, it expresses strength, resilience and beauty. I want women to feel powerful in their suits like men do. More than that, although I’m using women to tell the story, there’s no gender attached to the suit. Anyone can wear it.

“I hope one day we’re not talking about gender in sport and are just talking about the sport. Once everything is stripped back, it’s just the game that’s left.”

Credits: Nike; Nike x Martine Rose Collection

Alongside the player’s suit jacket, trousers, trench and shirt, Rose has also designed accessories, including stockings, gloves and sunglasses, as well as the latest iteration of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4. The shoe’s eye-catching blue and purple colourway is a nod to the famously vibrant goalkeeper jerseys of the 1990s, while the silhouette acts as a talisman for equity in football.

The Nike x Martine Rose collection will be available exclusively on Martine-Rose.com globally from July 25 and on SNKRS and at select speciality stores from July 27.

Credits: Nike; Nike x Martine Rose Collection

Credits: Nike; Nike x Martine Rose Collection

Credits: Nike; Nike x Martine Rose Collection