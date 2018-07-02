Nike teams up with artist Piet Parra after 9 years

Piet Parra is behind some of the most successful Nike’s most successful Airmax 1 collaborations, including 2005’s Brownstone/Blue Reed-Dark Oak, also known by sneaker aficionados as “Amsterdam”. Now, the Dutch artist is teaming up with the sportswear giant once more, almost a decade after his latest collaboration. This time, the illustrator and designer has experimented with patterns on the Air Max 1 and Zoom Spiridon styles.

Although sneakerheads are sure to recognize Parra’s name, his main goal upon designing the new shoes was to win the hearts of those who are unfamiliar with his previous works. ”How is somebody who is 17 or 18 years old -- with no idea what I did before -- going to look at this?”, he said in a statement published on Nike’s website.

The Nike x Parra AM1 and Nike x Parra Zoom Spiridon are set to launch on July 21 on Nike’s website and select retailers worldwide. They will be priced at 150 US dollars (approximately 113 pounds). The collection is also set to feature a matching tracksuit, whose price has not been disclosed by Nike.

Images: Nike Newsroom