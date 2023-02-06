US department store group Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) and non-profit organisation the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) have announced the recipients of the new NMG x FSF scholarship fund competition.

Ten scholarships with a value of 10,000 dollars each have been awarded to the selected undergraduate students from US colleges and universities.

The first five recipients of the NMG x FSF scholarship fund 2023 are Mallory Butts, a student at Spelman College, Mila DeMeola from Fordham University, Lyla Duffy from Thomas Jefferson University, Amaryllis Dunklee from The University of Texas at Austin, and Isabella Kostrzewa from Parsons School of Design.

In addition, student Megan Lenzi from Iowa State University, Rachel Slesnick from The Ohio State University, Lei Xiang from Parsons School of Design, Hazel Anne Ycasiano from George Brown College, and Britney Zhang from the University of California at Berkeley, also received a scholarship.

The ten undergraduate scholars demonstrated talent and a “commitment to advancing sustainable fashion” in their application, as per the joint press release shared by NMG and FSF.

NMG and FSF announce recipients of 2023 scholarships

As part of the scholarship they received, each student will be paired with a professional industry mentor.

Throughout the academic year, the 2023 recipients will also get access to educational programmes taught by NMG leaders on topics such as climate change, sustainable and ethical products, circularity, human rights and the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

Since 2019, NMG and its foundation have been collaborating with FSF to fund scholarships and mentor students.

In addition, this partnership has aimed to connect emerging fashion talent to entry-level roles in the company's Executive Development Program (EDP) and provide executive leadership to the FSF board of directors.

All recipients of the inaugural edition of the NMG x FSF scholarship fund will be honoured at FSF’s annual award gala, FSF Live, which is to be celebrated on April 3, 2023.

Finally, in 2023, NMG will launch a variety of fundraising activities in Neiman Marcus department stores across the US in support of the first NMG x FSF scholarship recipients.