Nobis announces return of No Cold Shoulder campaign

Nobis has announced the return of its #NoColdShoulder campaign.

A global initiative that seeks to collect and redistribute second hand jackets to vulnerable community members, the campaign runs for the month of November. Nobis has committed to help 15,000 people worldwide.

Nobis has, for the second year in a row, enlisted the help of its its global brand ambassador, actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who worked alongside Nobis to release a promotional commercial for No Cold Shoulder. This year, Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, has also joined Nobis to help promote the campaign.

“I am thrilled to join the Nobis family for No Cold Shoulder this year to emphasize the importance of making a difference this November by paying it forward by looking into your closets and hearts,” said Ramakrishnan.

Throughout November, Nobis offers eco-friendly and resealable bags for people to donate their coats. Any customers that make a purchase at Nobis or participating retailers receive a self-sealing donation bag.

Nobis has also released a No Cold Shoulder collection, which includes a limited edition beanie and enamel pin pack, available on the Nobis website. 100 percent of the proceeds from the collection will go to regional and national charities such as the Salvation Army in the UK, New Circles Community Services in Canada and One Warm Coat in the US.

Nobis will also donate 50 pounds from the purchase of each Nobis jacket sold to participating charities for the month of November.

“Not only do we continue to test new boundaries in the world of fashion at Nobis, but we are always looking for new opportunities to help our community members around us each year,” said vice president and co-founder of Nobis, Robin Yates. “Through our global initiative, No Cold Shoulder, we are able to provide individuals with an easy opportunity to be involved in helping to provide warmth to children, families and those in need.”