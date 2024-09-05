Nobody's Child unveils debut beauty collection

Responsible womenswear brand Nobody's Child has entered the beauty category by launching its first fragrance and bodycare collection.

The ‘Goddess’ collection has been designed to celebrate the Greek heritage of Nobody's Child’s founder Andrew Xeni, and includes four signature scents across eau de parfum, hand wash and cream, body wash, body moisturisers, lip balm, diffusers and candles.

Each scent in the collection takes inspiration from ancient Greek goddesses to “inspire modern women to channel their unique sense of self”.

Nobody’s Child ‘Goddess’ fragrance and bodycare collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: "We're so proud to introduce the ‘Goddess’ collection, a celebration of self-care and empowerment that embodies the spirit of the Nobody's Child customer.

“This new line is a true reflection of the passion and creativity at the heart of Nobody’s Child, and we’ve poured our hearts into the detail to ensure that each item is not only luxurious but also aligns with our values of sustainability and self-expression. We can't wait for our community to experience it."

Each of the four scents is crafted from plant extracts and cruelty-free ingredients, and the entire range is vegan and Peta-approved, as well as featuring packaging made from recyclable cartons sourced from sustainably managed forests to stay true to Nobody’s Child’s responsible values.

Nobody’s Child signature scents:

Gaia Eau De Parfum is a musky infusion of cedarwood, vetiver, oak and moss designed "to empower your inner free spirit".

Selene Eau De Parfum is a delicate fragrance combination of green tea, lemon and eucalyptus blended with jasmine.

Rhea Eau De Parfum has a subtle sweet scent with notes of raspberry, apple and coconut, grounded by soft sandalwood, patchouli and vanilla.

Iris Eau De Parfum is a soft and zesty infusion of citrus and bergamot crafted with dewy and delicate jasmine notes.

The new collection has been designed to offer products for “every preference and occasion,” explains the brand, and includes perfumes, diffusers and candles, mini gift sets, hand cream trios, night routine sets and recycled velvet wash bags. Prices range from 12 to 35 pounds.

The debut fragrance and bodycare line launches on September 19 and will be in Nobody’s Child, Boots and John Lewis.