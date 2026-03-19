Northern England schools join climate change initiative

Schools across northern England have joined a new climate-focused initiative aimed at embedding sustainability and environmental awareness into education.

The programme encourages schools to take practical action on climate change while integrating sustainability into everyday learning, helping students understand environmental challenges and develop skills for a greener future.

Participating schools will work on projects linked to reducing carbon footprints, improving biodiversity and promoting environmental responsibility within their communities. The initiative also supports teachers with resources and frameworks to incorporate climate topics across different subjects.

The move reflects a broader push in the UK education system to strengthen climate education and prepare young people for careers and societal changes linked to the green transition.

Organisers say the initiative not only raises awareness of climate issues but also empowers students to take tangible action, positioning schools as key drivers in the transition to a more sustainable future.