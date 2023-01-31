Notable debuts and anticipated returns dominate Paris Fashion Week’s AW23 schedule

Not long after Paris closed its doors on the AW23 menswear and couture season, the city is already preparing to welcome a jam packed womenswear line up, as evident in a star-studded provisional schedule newly released by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The programme is set to run February 27 to March 7, and will include 67 shows and 40 presentations, many with a digital viewing of the event running alongside.

This year’s Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) Master of the Arts students will be kicking off the event, opening with a show at 4 pm on Monday.

Among the notable debuts is that of Harris Reed, who will be presenting the first Nina Ricci collection since he was named the luxury brand’s new creative director last year. The invitation-only show will take place on March 3 at 4 pm.

Couture week regular Schiaparelli is another newcomer to Paris Fashion Week, and is seemingly set to debut ready-to-wear designs in a show on March 2.

A slew of distinguished brands will also be returning to the schedule, including Alexander McQueen, which had a three-year absence from Paris, and Paco Rabanne, which took part in Paris Couture Week last season.

Some have also opted for presentations for AW23, including Germany’s GmbH, Paul Smith, Christian Wijnants and Yu Prize winner Chen Peng.

Glenn Martens’ rescheduled Y/Project show will also take place according to the schedule, set for March 7, 3:30 pm.

The final version of the calendar will be unveiled the week of February 6.