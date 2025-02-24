Noteworthy: French associations want to get rid of Anglicisms in fashion

Barbiecore, royalecore, cowboycore: in recent years, more and more terms have been ending in the English term 'core'. A trend that the French 'Commission d'enrichissement de la langue française' (Commission for the Enrichment of the French Language) and the 'Association pour la promotion du français dans la mode' (Association for the Promotion of French in Fashion) no longer want to see.

"Gorpcore? Say hiker style instead!", the association for the promotion of French in fashion calls on fashion brands via its LinkedIn account to abandon Anglicisms and use French terms.

The association bases its decision on a publication in the Journal Officiel of 13 February with a recommendation on the French equivalents of terms formed with 'core'. According to the 'Commission d'enrichissement de la langue française', these terms are used "to describe a style of dress and, by extension, a lifestyle inspired by an idealised vision of a certain world", she explains.

"Cottagecore, royalcore, barbiecore or gorpcore, in French it is possible to use the word style and thus speak of a country style, a princely or princess style, a Barbie style and a hiker style," the committee said.

The association for the promotion of French in fashion invites all those concerned (professionals and fashion lovers) to visit the website FranceTerme of the Ministry of Culture. This website's mission is to promote the use of French words and offers French equivalents for neologisms from other languages.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.