Now with a skate ramp: Vans redesigns flagship store in London

The US shoe and sportswear label Vans has reopened its flagship store in London’s West End with a new concept.

The store at 214 Oxford Street, which first opened in 2019, is now all about skateboarding culture. A 200 square meter skate ramp made of Roman travertine is the eye-catcher of the interior, designed by Milan-based architecture firm Andrea Caputo Studio.

Credits: Image: Tom D. Morgan

The concept, which allows for flexible uses, takes a "radical approach to modern retail design" and implements "a strategy that reduces the store's storage requirements by more than fifty percent, thereby significantly increasing the commercial space," the brand, which is part of the US clothing group VF Corporation, said on Thursday.

Andreas Olsson, who was appointed Vice President and General Manager Vans EMEA in the summer of 2023 , explained the background to the redesign: "When I returned to Vans just over a year ago, we developed a clear strategy to evolve as a brand through the lens of skateboarding," he said in a statement. "We needed to correct course and make sure we were listening to what youth culture wanted from us - both in terms of products and experiences. Now, just over a year later, we have made great strides in setting new standards for the direction of the brand, and this goal is an important step on that journey."

Credits: Image: Tom D. Morgan

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.