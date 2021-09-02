NYFW: 5 things to know about the SS22 season

With New York Fashion Week just around the corner, FashionUnited dives into the upcoming event and highlights everything you need to know.

A return to physical events

A total of ninety-one shows will be held from September 7 to 12 in New York, a much anticipated come-back after an almost two-year hiatus. With a majority of in-person events, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that access to shows will only be allowed for guests that are fully vaccinated. The six days will also present a large array of livestream events, a live program as well as a new project called “NYFW: The experience”. From Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera and Moschino to Veronica Beard and Michael Kors, we can expect many stalwarts of American fashion to present their collections next month. Eleven brands, including Monse, Jason Wu and Altuzarra, have formed the Fashion Alliance over the last year and will present their collections in New York for three seasons with the support of IMG. The initiative was launched over the last year to support the industry during the pandemic.

Big name designers return to New York

This season, many designers have relocated their shows or are returning to the official calendar. Jeremy Scott’s collection for Moschino is moving from Milan to New York and Peter Dundas and Thom Browne are coming from Paris for SS22. Also, Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss is coming back after a two-year gap on the runway. Many other brands are also reappearing on the calendar, chief among them Telfar, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell and Jason Wu.

Revolve to hold pop-up shop

Fashion retailer Revolve has announced the opening of its Revolve Gallery, which is to be held at 20 Hudson Yards on September 10 and 11. The fashion experience will be designed as an immersive exhibition showcasing an array of participating brands such as Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, GHD, LoveShackFancy and House of Harlow 1960. The pop-up shop will be presented by Afterpay and enable each brand to share its vision and style in a dedicated room.

Opening of Bill Cunningham exhibition

The late photographer Bill Cunningham is at the centre of an upcoming exhibition curated by filmmaker Mark Bozek, who will release its documentary dubbed “The Times of Bill Cunningham” at the same time. The immersive exhibit “Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham” will open on September 12 and present many experiences for guests to enjoy. From a virtual change of outfit to reproductions of the artist’s work and recordings of his interviews, the exhibition will pay homage to the photographer and his lifelong career.

The Met Gala to wrap up the event

The annual Met Gala, usually held the first Monday in May, will take place on September 13 and close five packed days of shows and events. It’s meant to be held in a more intimate setting and smaller capacity. This year, it’ll celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and will be hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish as well as poet Amanda Gormon and tennis player Naomi Osaka.