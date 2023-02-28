NYFW FW23 Street Style - Total Look Dressing
The NYFW fw23 edition ran from February 10 to 15 and saw plenty of showstopping styles from attendees. Coordinated head-to-toe ensembles in a variety of colors and prints were standouts.
Orange Crush
Kimora Lee Simmons wore a bright orange maxi length puffer coat worn over a mini skirt in the same fabric and a peach-colored silk shirt. Strappy sandals, an orange leather satchel and sunglasses completed the outfit.
Limelight
Actor Leigh Lazark attended the Proenza Schouler show wearing a suit from the ss23 collection. It consisted of a single-breasted lime-colored long line blazer with gold buttons, over a ribbed top and extra flared pants.
Daisy Chain
An attendee wore a coat, pants, scarf and bucket hat; all in a white daisy print on a green background.
In The Pink
Influencer and model, Katya Tolstova attended the Simkhai show wearing a pink double-breasted pants suit with a white Dior saddle bag and white Prada sunglasses.
White Out
Legendary model Karen Elson attended the Proenza Schouler show wearing their white suit with black stripes on the underarms. It consisted of a three-button blazer and flared pants.
Green Day
This Proenza Schouler attendee wore an emerald green coat and matching wide legged ankle length pants with a cropped black top, a black embossed leather shoulder bag and black shiny leather ankle boots.
Take a Ribbing
Another Proenza Schouler guest wore a mustard-colored ribbed wool long cardigan and flared pants from the brand’s ss23 collection, accessorized with gold earrings.
Prints Charming
An attendee wore a full length coat from Comme Des Garçons with a green and pink floral print on a black background.