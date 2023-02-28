NYFW FW23 Street Style - Total Look Dressing

The NYFW fw23 edition ran from February 10 to 15 and saw plenty of showstopping styles from attendees. Coordinated head-to-toe ensembles in a variety of colors and prints were standouts.

Orange Crush

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Kimora Lee Simmons wore a bright orange maxi length puffer coat worn over a mini skirt in the same fabric and a peach-colored silk shirt. Strappy sandals, an orange leather satchel and sunglasses completed the outfit.

Limelight

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Actor Leigh Lazark attended the Proenza Schouler show wearing a suit from the ss23 collection. It consisted of a single-breasted lime-colored long line blazer with gold buttons, over a ribbed top and extra flared pants.

Daisy Chain

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

An attendee wore a coat, pants, scarf and bucket hat; all in a white daisy print on a green background.

In The Pink

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Influencer and model, Katya Tolstova attended the Simkhai show wearing a pink double-breasted pants suit with a white Dior saddle bag and white Prada sunglasses.

White Out

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Legendary model Karen Elson attended the Proenza Schouler show wearing their white suit with black stripes on the underarms. It consisted of a three-button blazer and flared pants.

Green Day

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

This Proenza Schouler attendee wore an emerald green coat and matching wide legged ankle length pants with a cropped black top, a black embossed leather shoulder bag and black shiny leather ankle boots.

Take a Ribbing

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Another Proenza Schouler guest wore a mustard-colored ribbed wool long cardigan and flared pants from the brand’s ss23 collection, accessorized with gold earrings.

Prints Charming

Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight

An attendee wore a full length coat from Comme Des Garçons with a green and pink floral print on a black background.