NYFW SS24 four tailored trends: denim, pant suits, trench coats and utility looks

During New York Fashion Week, held in September, established houses and emerging designers alike presented their Spring-Summer 2024 collections. Among the most prominent trends, were some rather practical ones that juxtaposed with others that were much more romantic in nature. Many designers explored styles that were structured or tailored. Here are our top four trends.

Suit yourself

Over recent seasons, tailoring has become an increasingly important feature of the New York collections. For SS24, the structured jacket in either single or double-breasted versions popped up on many runways coupled with a variety of pant styles.

Adeam: designer Hanako Maeda

Adeam ss24/ look 17 Credits: Adeam ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: a double-breasted jacket in sage green with a tulle embellishment and matching pants.

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst ss24/ look 15 Credits: Gabriela Hearst ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a double-breasted jacket in a pink suede-touch fabric with stitching on the collar, flap pockets and matching pants.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors ss24/ look 19 Credits: Michael Kors ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a camel colored 3 button-jacket over a knit bra top and lace pants.

Staud: designer Sarah Staudinger

Staud ss24/ look 16 Credits: Staud ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: A loose-fit pale blue single breasted jacket with a matching vest and pleated-front trousers.

Helmut Lang: designer Peter Do

Helmut Lang/ look 21 Credits: Helmut Lang/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: a black single-breasted black jacket and pants with a gold grosgrain side stripe and matching crossbody belt.

Practical magic

New York designers looked to utilitarian styles and details for a series of low-key luxe looks, that work for the week as well as the weekend.

Sally Lapointe

LaPointe ss24/ look 1 Credits: LaPointe ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a cropped moto-cross jacket in white over sheer layered white tops and a long sheer paneled skirt.

Svitlana Bevza

Bevza ss24/ look 14 Credits: Bevza ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a red sleeveless jumpsuit in coated cotton with openwork detail.

Dion Lee

Dion Lee ss24/ look 38 Credits: Dion Lee ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 38: an oversized heavy cotton pullover with metal studs and a red metallic peplum with thigh-high black boots.

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Philip Lim ss24/ look 15 Credits: 3.1 Philip Lim ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: an oversized cream-colored canvas jean jacket with a double-wrapped self-belt and a matching wrap skirt over a white cotton underskirt.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch ss24/ look 12 Credits: Tory Burch ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a pale grey blouson jacket with a hood and a hidden placket over a micro mini skirt in a lighter color.

The blue period

Although denim was first produced in France, there is nothing more quintessentially American than a pair of blue jeans. In recent seasons New York designers have presented a wide variety of denim separates; a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ss24/ look 5 Credits: Ralph Lauren ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a denim jacket with a stenciled pattern and matching skirt over a medium blue wash denim jacket.

Rentrayage: designer Erin Beatty

Rentrayage ss24/ look 18 Credits: Rentrayage ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a short-sleeved half denim, half striped cotton shirt with an upcycled long denim skirt.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson ss24/ look 38 Credits: Ulla Johnson ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 38: a blouson style denim jacket with a defined waist over matching short shorts.

Dion Lee

Dion Lee ss24/ look 5 Credits: Dion Lee ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: high waisted denim jeans coated with a high shine laminate, matching lace-up boots with a front zipper and shoulder bag.

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim ss24/ look 45 Credits: 3.1 Phillip Lim ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 45 A blue denim jacket and matching wrap front skirt over a nude bra top and khaki cotton skirt.

In the trenches

Several New York designers showed lightweight trench style outerwear, perfect for the spring season.

Theory: designer Jeffrey Kalinsky

Theory ss24/ look 20 Credits: Theory ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a long cream-colored classic trench coat with a self-belt, over matching pants and a white shirt.

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell ss24/ look 32 Credits: Brandon Maxwell ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 32: a long cream double-breasted trench coat over a matching dress with a broad silver belt.

Jackson Wiederhoeft

Wiederhoeft ss24/ look 8 Credits: Wiederhoeft ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a pale turquoise long cotton trench over matching pants and a pale blue shirt with pearl embellishments and a belt.

Carolina Herrera: designer Wes Gordon

Carolina Herrera ss24/ look 38 Credits: Carolina Herrera ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 38: an extra-long beige satin trench coat with extra-wide lapels and a sash belt.

Libertine: designer Johnson Hartig

Libertine ss24/ look 20 Credits: Libertine ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a camel-colored mid-length double-breasted trench coat with multi-colored floral embroidery and a self-belt.