NYFW SS24 three body conscious trends: sheer fabrics, crochet and lace
From September 7 to September 13, 2023, the fashion world descended upon New York City to watch the many runway shows and presentations for the ss24 season. Among several prominent trends, designers focused on the idea of body consciousness, affirmation and positivity; designers were keen to use revealing fabrics including sheers, crochet and lace, all of which highlight a woman’s curves.
A stitch in time
Many New York designers used crochet work for a variety of styles, mostly dresses.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Look 47: a white sleeveless short crochet dress with layers of fringe.
Aknvas
Look 11: a short red crochet dress with inserts at the waist, extra long fringe and detachable sleeves, also with long fringe.
Coach: designer Stuart Vevers
Look 9: a long black laddered crochet dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves.
Gabriela Hearst
Look 14: a variegated striped crochet caftan in blue, green, salmon pink, burgundy, black and beige.
Frederick Anderson
Look 15: a ¾ sleeve collarless yellow crochet dress with a deep vee and exposed stomach.
Lace makersThe use of lace was another way in which designers created soft and feminine silhouettes.
Coach: designer Stuart Vevers
Look 34: a lime green tank dress in sheer lace with an asymmetric ruffle and heart shaped embellishments, over a black bra.
Eckhaus latta: designers Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus
Look 22: a round neck long sleeve dress in sheer blue lace with opaque inserts.
Carolina Herrera, designer Wes Gordon
Look 57: a long-sleeved round neck midi-length coral colored lace dress with a skinny pink belt.
Adeam: designer Hanako Maeda
Look 27: a long-sleeved sheer black lace fitted shirt with a collar and hook and eye front closure over black flared pants.
Frederick Anderson
Look 28: a black lace fitted midi length dress with ¾ sleeves over a short white underskirt.
Sheer Delight
Designers used chiffon and other transparent fabrics for a series of designs that emphasize feminine figures.
3.1 Phillip LimLook 1
Blush pink voile sleeveless tank top and split side matching skirt embellished with crystals.
Altuzarra
Look 4: a sheer pink dress with skinny straps in a crinkled material.
Jackson Wiederhoeft
Look 7: a long white sheer tank dress with a ribbed trim and crystal embellishment.
Sandy Liang
Look 34: a sheer black dress with plaited straps, a full shirt and bow embellishment.