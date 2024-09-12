NYFW SS25 street style: Fancy denim, modern preppy, baggy shorts and more

Labor Day in early September marks the end of the summer season, and for many New Yorkers can be fraught with a sense of melancholy. However, for others, it means the beginning of a month-long foray into the future of fashion. Nowhere is that excitement more palpable than on the streets outside the various runway shows and presentations.

Fashion editors, buyers, influencers, celebrities and other fashionistas showed off their style chops at NYFW for SS25 and here are some of the trend highlights.

Jean genies

Founded in New York in 2014 by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. Area has garnered a cult following. More than one attendee wore denim jeans with heart-shaped cutouts from the label’s pre-fall 24 collection. The duo’s blue high-rise jeans with crystal embellished cutouts were also on display. Another cult label, Bershka, was created in 1998 as part of the Spanish megabrand Inditex. One attendee wore their baggy jeans with printed bow embellishments and a black cropped top and blazer.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Get shorty

From chic to sporty, a variety of oversized shorts were on display. This included pleated front tailored shorts, with an off-the-shoulder knit top and chic accessories; brown denim jorts with a brown leather moto jacket; brown faux pressed leather shorts under a long striped shirt and cream denim jorts teamed to an oversized sweat jacket and white tank.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Preppie on top

With veteran designers Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger both enjoying something of a renaissance, attendees showed how to wear preppy looking cricket sweaters, baseball jackets and striped shirts in an updated way, often eschewing pants in favor of hosiery or bare legs.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Highs and lows

There is something infinitely stylish about an asymmetric design. An attendee wore a pair of blue denim jeans from the Coperni Resort 25 collection that was fashioned into an asymmetric skirt and worn over a plaid blazer. Another show-goer wore Tibi’s camel hair knit cape over a matching sweater and baggy shorts. A silk mix asymmetric top was teamed to black pants and a black jersey knit dress with an asymmetric hem was worn off-the-shoulder on one side.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bubble up

Interest in the fashions of the ‘80’s, ‘90’s and ‘naughties continues, with micro short lengths and bubble hems. Appropriately, Susie Lau aka ‘Susie Bubble’ stepped out in one such look; an orange taffeta dress by Molly Goddard. Another attendee looked flawless in a short purple dress with mille feuille layers from the Alaïa FW 24 collection. On her way to see the Tory Burch show, Paige Lorenze was pictured in a stone-colored windbreaker over a micro mini with a bubble hem. Going to the same show, a fashionista wore an ensemble from the designer’s SS24 collection.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jumbled up

Several attendees adopted a collage style of dress, mixing a variety of shapes and textures. In one case that meant a striped baggy sweatshirt over a two layered skirt, accessorized with slouchy purple suede boots, a bandana headscarf and a brown suede shoulder bag with a blue feather boa. A pink plaid split skirt trimmed with a flounce was worn with a white and pink tee and short Ugg boots with a floral design. As seen in Brooklyn, a show attendee wore three gauze and lace layers over a pink taffeta skirt and carried a plaid crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Susie Lau was spotted in pink sheer and lace layers by Simone Rocha.

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

NYFW SS25 street style Credits: NYFW SS25 street style ©Launchmetrics/spotlight