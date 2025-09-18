NYFW SS26: Ralph Lauren defines American elegance

It seems inevitable that the Council of Fashion Designers of America will once again crown Ralph Lauren as Womenswear Designer of the Year for the tenth time. This unprecedented achievement underscores Lauren’s unique place in an industry that constantly craves novelty yet reveres the timeless heritage he embodies.

New York Fashion Week may have drawn to a close, but it began with an unforgettable statement: Ralph Lauren’s unveiling of his SS 26 collection, entitled ‘Strength and Sensuality.’

Buyers, editors, and Hollywood A-listers, including Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Chastain, filled the venue, eager to witness what the designer had envisioned for the American woman of tomorrow.

In a cultural moment where the very meaning of being American is under scrutiny, Lauren offered a reassuring answer through clothing. His SS26 wardrobe balanced masculine and feminine codes, channeling both the energy of New York City and the languid elegance of the Hamptons.

Credits: Ralph Lauren Look 8/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Among the highlights was Look 8: a black-and-white striped shirt layered beneath a ribbed cricket vest, its black silk menswear tie lending a sharp edge.

Credits: Ralph Lauren wrapped pants/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The wide-leg trousers, (also offered in white) wrapped and tied at the waist, kimono style, epitomized modern ease.

Elsewhere, Lauren swapped the vest for a white jacket and the shirt for a bandeau top…

Credits: Ralph Lauren white jacket/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Ralph Lauren bandeau top©Launchmetrics/spotlight

…or softened the look with a pussy-bow tie in black or crimson, proving the collection’s versatility.

Credits: Ralph Lauren Pussy Bow/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Accessories carried the same duality. An oversized straw hat—shown in black, natural, and red—evoked both practicality and drama.

Credits: Ralph Lauren watch/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sleek black leather-strapped watch peeked from above the cuff,

Credits: Ralph Lauren jewelry/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

while jewelry took a seaside turn with delicate silver shell necklaces.

Ralph Lauren once again distilled his vision of American style: confident, adaptable, and forever chic. If the CFDA does honor him for a record-breaking tenth time, it will be less of a surprise than a recognition of his enduring influence.