Off-White and Mr Porter to launch collaborative capsule collection

Virgil Abloh was a collaboration machine in 2018 and he’s showing no signs of slowing down in 2019. In fact, his label Off-White is launching its largest collaboration to date: a 44-piece capsule collection with luxury e-tailer Mr Porter, set to launch on January 21.

“It’s the largest capsule we’ve produced with a brand to date. It’s been designed from the ground up with the introduction of new fabrics, silhouettes, color palettes, and exclusive prints that are not seen in the seasonal lines from Off-White”, said George Archer, Buyer at Mr Porter, in a statement published by its parent company, Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Designed with the theme “Modern Office” in mind, the collection was inspired by the new generation of workers and their workplaces, where casual clothing is allowed and streetwear is no longer out of place. Expect embroidered linen jackets, hoodies and silk shirts.

