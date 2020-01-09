Off-White launches a Lunar New Year collection

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has launched a special capsule ‘Lunar New Year’ collection to celebrate the upcoming year of the rat.

The collection features both menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear and accessories adorned with this year’s zodiac symbol on T-shirts, long-sleeve sweatshirts, bags and hats.

The red colourway synonymous with the Chinese New Year, symbolising fortune, good luck and joy is featured in the collection, as are peach flowers, which represents wealth, longevity and pure beauty.

The womenswear collection consists of an elegant, black ‘Off’ logo plisse skirt, alongside red leather bags, with ‘Good Luck’ and peach flowers printed across each.

While for the men, there are tees and hoodies, alongside a red ‘Good Luck’ leather wallet, a white bucket hat embroidered with the classic Off-White logo, a solid red bucket hat with Off-White logo, red “Good Luck” knit socks and scarf, and red slim fit denim jeans with a “Good Luck” graphic across the knee.

The collection dropped on January 8 and is available on Farfetch and Off-White’s e-commerce alongside Off-White’s Shanghai Reel and Beijing Sanlitun retail stores.

Images: courtesy of Off-White