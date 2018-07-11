Off-White launches capsule collection with e-tailer TheDoubleF

- Marjorie van Elven |
-
An exclusive Off-White capsule collection was launched today at TheDoubleF, the luxury e-tailer operated by Italian retailer Folli Follie. Titled “The Double-Off”, the collection featured seven unisex pieces in black and teal, including a T-shirt, a sweatshirt, two hoodies, a cap, a belt and a pair of jeans.
Prices range from 180 euros (approximately 212 US dollars or 160 pounds) to 1325 euros (1155 US dollars or 1172 pounds).
To promote the collection, Off-White and TheDoubleF invited Polish photographer Piotr Niepsuj to shoot in a post-industrial location in Milan, where both companies are based.
Pictures: TheDoubleF website and Facebook page
