Off-White returns and Pieter Mulier's final Alaïa show: Paris Fashion Week AW26 schedule revealed

Off-White will make its return to the official Paris Fashion Week schedule on March 5, 2026. This is one of the key announcements from the provisional schedule for the autumn/winter 2026 womenswear edition, published this Friday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM). The schedule from the Parisian fashion authority reveals much more.

Paris Fashion Week: key highlights

From March 2 to 10, 2026, 68 shows and 31 presentations will take place in Paris as part of the womenswear fashion week. As in previous seasons, the Master of Arts students from the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) will kick off the event with a show scheduled for March 2 at 2:30pm CET. The line-up will also feature luxury powerhouses such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel and Schiaparelli, as well as emerging brands like Weinsanto, Pressiat and Hodakova.

Newcomers to the schedule include Ukrainian brand Litkovska and Georgian brand Situationist for the shows. Co (US), Eenk (South Korea) and Time (South Korea) will join for the presentations.

Off-White, which was on the schedule in March 2025, is returning to the French capital after showing at New York Fashion Week in September 2025. The show is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at 11:30am CET.

One of the most anticipated shows of the season will likely be Alaïa's. The collection will be the last designed under the direction of creative director Pieter Mulier, who is joining Versace in summer 2026.

On March 4, the industry will also be focused on the debut collection by Antonin Tron for Balmain, who succeeds Olivier Rousteing.

Finally, following a farewell show for its artistic director Véronique Nichanian, Hermès will be on the schedule. The collection, however, will not yet be from her successor, Grace Wales Bonner. It will be another year before we see Hermès pieces designed by the new artistic director.