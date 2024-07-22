Off-White, Ronald van der Kemp and Toteme join official NYFW line up

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has revealed its official schedule for the spring/summer 2025 season of New York Fashion Week (NYFW), set to span September 6 to 11.

More than 60 runway shows and designer presentations are on the roster, with a further selection set to be presented digitally or by appointment.

Most of these slots are taken up by returning brands, with NYFW regulars like Jason Wu, Coach, Luar, Theophilio, Khaite, Carolina Herrera and Collina Strada all once again preparing to take part.

Some names will also be returning to the schedule after missing a season or two. H&M-owned Cos is among these, having previously shown for the SS24 season. Cynthia Rowley, Simkhai and Who Decides War, meanwhile, are others making a comeback.

Ralph Lauren and Proenza Schouler to show ahead of schedule

In a slight shift in approach, notable brands Ralph Lauren and Proenza Schouler will be presenting their own collections ahead of the NFYW schedule, which will then initially kick off with a show by Area on September 6.

There will be a number of first timers this year, including international names like Off-White, Ronald van der Kemp and Toteme, while local brands Advisry, Michael Fausto, Salon 1884 and TWP will also be making their NYFW debut.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, meaning all of the programme’s current finalists will be taking part in NYFW to showcase their latest collections. These include Grace Ling, Kate Barton, Jane Wade, Presley Oldham, Sebastien Ami and Wiederhoeft.

In a release, director of Fashion Week Initiatives for CFDA, Joseph Maglieri, said: “NYFW remains the home base for showcasing the best of American fashion. This season boasts a powerful lineup of established and emerging brands experimenting with forward-thinking ways of presenting their collections.

“The CFDA is taking additional action to strengthen an already robust week, addressing calls for improvements across logistics and strategy to benefit both brands and attendees.

“We are proud of the September schedule, which represents the designers, brand leaders, communications and media teams, show producers, casting directors, and more who make the week a reality.”