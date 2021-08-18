Old Navy overhauls approach to sizing

As part of Old Navy’s new BODEQUALITY campaign, the brand’s plus-sizes will no longer be kept in a separate section at their stores or online, and women’s apparel will now be offered from sizes 0 to 30. Old Navy makes this moves as fashion brands like Eloquii and Torrid are gaining traction with Gen Z for a more inclusive size range. The plus-size market is ripe for the picking after Lane Bryant, once the queen of plus-size offerings, closed over 200 stores in the past several years. Old Navy has made it clear this commitment to plus-size offerings will continue well beyond the initial BODEQUALITY campaign.

Old Navy revamps size offerings

Old Navy currently has 1200 stores in their fleet. Beginning Friday, all women’s offerings will be showcased together in stores, and mannequins will now come in sizes four, 12, and 18. Price points will be the same across sizes. Online, all sizes will be under one navigation menu with models in a range of sizes.

A single team at Old Navy will manage the entire women’s merchandising division. With the brand’s goal of reaching 10 billion dollars in sales by 2023, plus-size is poised to be one of the sweet spots in that revenue target.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” Old Navy president and CEO Nancy Green said in a statement. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs.”