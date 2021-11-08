Oliver Peoples collaborates with Gio Ponti estate

Oliver Peoples has released its collaboration with the Gio Ponti family estate.

The partnership is meant to pay homage to architect and designer Gio Ponti, with the collection bringing Ponti’s signature style to eyewear using clean lines, sharp angles and architectural shapes.

The collaboration is a part of the second series of Oliver People’s Takumi collection, and includes three new titanium eyewear styles, including two optical frames with a sunglass clip, and one sunglass.

Ponti, whose six decade career spawned hundreds of buildings and an ongoing architectural and design magazine, Domus, died in 1979. The colourways of the collection mirror his interior and furniture design, with a new titanium colour and polished brass included in order to reference metal pieces, and the colours sage and mustard chosen in order to reflect his use of colour.

Blue is a prominent theme throughout the collection - especially in the acetate and packaging - and was a colour that also featured heavily in the Italian architect’s work.

“Gio Ponti has always been a key source of inspiration for me, and specifically, the project started with the idea of paying homage to his great architect and his incredible impact,” said Oliver People’s creative director, Giampiero Tagliaferri. “In order to ensure his legacy, every detail of the frames was deeply sought after, discussed with Salvatore Licitra, curator of the Gio Ponti archives, and further studied to recreate the Gio Ponti aesthetic.”