Olivia Attwood launches fashion collection with I Saw It First

Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex star Olivia Attwood has teamed up with I Saw It First to launch her first fashion collection.

The spring 2021 collection is “bold, bright and unapologetic - just like Liv,” explains I Saw It First and has been designed to offer the ultimate pieces to enjoy lockdown lifting.

Olivia X I Saw It First features graphic sweatshirts, dresses, tennis skirts, loungewear, denim, gilets, and lingerie, “everything you need to transition into spring,” states the online retailer.

Commenting on her fashion collection, Olivia Attwood, said in a statement: “I’m really proud of this collection. I wanted it to be bright, sassy and loud, a bit like yours truly! I think after a year like we’ve had everyone deserves to have a little fun in their lives and in their wardrobes.

“If you can’t be extra now, when can you be? I was keen that it be really wearable as well though. I’m always running from job to house renovations and now (literally) running after Brad, so all the pieces are comfortable and perfect for when life gets busy.”

ISawItFirst brand and buying director, Leanne Holmes, added: “We really feel that Olivia is a great fit for the brand. She’s relatable, fierce, funny and could be your older sister or your best friend. Her personality lends itself so well to spring fashion, as you can start being a little bolder and more fun as the weather gets better. After such a tough year for so many, we wanted this edit to be about fun and freedom and I think we’ve achieved that.”

Prices for Olivia X I Saw It First range from 4 to 80 pounds.

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst