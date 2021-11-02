Olympian Suni Lee unveiled as face of Free People’s FP Movement campaign

Free People’s activewear line FP Movement has revealed gold Olympic medal winner, Suni Lee, is partnering with the label for a campaign and charitable initiative over the course of the holiday season.

The Team USA gymnast will be in a number of campaigns supporting the brand’s holiday messaging, alongside professional golfer Troy Mullins and professional race car driver, Toni Breidinger. Each participating athlete will be sharing their own message of fitness and wellness on their social channels, in an additional partnership with Girls Inc.

Lee’s role will involve raising awareness for FP Movement’s ongoing daily one percent donation, an initiative launched in 2016, and the label’s commitment to donating 100 percent of proceeds on Thanksgiving Day to the organisation.

The activewear brand has had a long-standing relationship with the nonprofit, supporting its mission in providing girls with long-lasting mentoring programmes, developed to equip them with the skills to navigate gender, economic and social barriers.

Ultimately, the label’s goal in this field is to create “a space in the activewear industry that ties female professional athletes with nonprofit partners they both stand behind”, as stated in a release. For this reason, the campaign was centred around three women in this field.

Furthermore, FP Movement declared that it is to branch out from Free People to create its own brand, focused on being the voice for the fitness and wellness community.