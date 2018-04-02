Ombre Lane to add woman’s work wear to its range

Ombre Lane is looking to continue its growth momentum and expand product range. The brand is planning to add women’s trousers and skirts to its product basket. As per a BCG-Facebook study, the online fashion market in India is poised to reach 14 billion dollars by 2020, with women shoppers share increasing from 39 to 48 per cent. The modern women’s western wear is set to increase its share to 18 per cent from 14 per cent of the total online fashion market. The company plans to establish the brand as a go-to destination for modern Indian women, wanting to buy premium work clothing.

Shweta Sharma, Co-Founder, Ombre Lane, says they have decided to use premium quality fabrics for the work wear range for women, fitting into their daily requirements of meetings, conferences and countless social engagements and the garments are tailored with handpicked durable and soft feel premium fabrics that are source directly from the top manufacturers and distributors across the country.

The company plans to scale up significantly over the next one-year while staying focused on building the brand. Over the next couple of years, they will focus on launching more collections and categories, while focusing on digital channels.