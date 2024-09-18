On debut at LFW with an FKA Twigs performance

Swiss performance sportswear brand On, backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, debuted at London Fashion Week to celebrate its ongoing creative partnership with FKA Twigs.

The artist, singer and dancer joined On as a creative partner in May to help the sportswear brand introduce its new training collection as part of its commitment to deepen its investment in apparel.

The partnership marks a new direction for On’s training vertical by redefining the connection between physicality and self-expression, which was showcased with a live performance by FKA Twigs celebrating the body, mind and spirit.

FKA Twigs performance at On debut at LFW Credits: On by Josh Croll

‘The Body is Art’ performance is a concept drawn from a quote by FKA Twigs that delves into the beauty of bodies in motion and saw the artist, known for her avant-garde approach to music, dance and visual arts, debuting new songs from her upcoming album, while surrounded by dancers wearing On training apparel, on a set co-designed by FKA Twigs and Arthur De Borman.

On the concept, FKA Twigs said in a statement: “Training puts me in a different mind and body space that elevates me to a higher frequency. When I train, I feel very beautiful, but it’s a beauty from the inside. It’s got nothing to do with how I look on the outside. It’s just a beautiful feeling. The body is art, so why don’t we approach it that way?”

'The body is art' is more than just a theme, it serves as a manifesto that aligns with On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement and is a shared vision with FKA Twigs to reimagine training as a holistic experience, engaging the body, mind and spirit. On hopes that the concept encourages individuals to view their bodies as canvases and their movements as art, "elevating training a physical task to an expressive and empowering journey with endless opportunities for self-expression".

The autumn/winter 2024 training collection offers an assortment of womenswear and menswear designed to support a broad range of training activities while maintaining a focus on comfort, style and performance. Key apparel pieces include T-shirts, joggers, bras, and its Cloudnova X trainers, designed for transitioning from the street to the gym with its CloudTec midsole and X-shaped Speedboard.

In addition to signing up FKA Twigs, On recently announced a multi-year partnership with actress Zendaya in June, where they will collaborate on future creative campaigns and products “to drive meaningful conversations around movement and wellbeing”.