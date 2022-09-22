On releases new Roger Federer trainers for the Laver Cup

Sportswear brand On have launched a special edition trainer, co-created with Roger Federer, to mark the tennis legend’s last match of his career and the Laver Cup taking place in London.

The Roger Advantage LC22 trainer is a contemporary, pared-down, tennis-inspired shoe that has clean lines, minimal stitching and is made from ultra-smooth matt vegan leather. The shoes feature subtle Laver Cup details such as the tournament logo on the tongue and sockliner, alongside the Swiss and British flag to represent this year’s host city. They also include red and blue lace loops and the signature red and blue Speedboard representing two competing.

Commenting on the design, Federer said in a statement: “I thoroughly enjoyed the design process of the special edition Laver Cup model of The Roger Advantage. Me and the On team put a heavy emphasis on carefully updating special details of the shoe, like adding the multi-coloured lace loops and the British flag.”

Image: On

As On is the official footwear sponsor of the tournament, the entire Laver Cup team, including ‘Team Europe’ featuring Federer alongside Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, together with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will be wearing On shoes on court. They will compete against ‘Team World’ featuring Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock at the O2 in London.

This is the latest release from The Roger franchise, which has expanded to include the professional tennis shoe The Roger Pro, The Roger Clubhouse Mid and the special RF2 collaboration with Kith’s Ronnie Feig.

The Roger Advantage LC22 will be available for 140 pounds / 149 US dollars direct from On and at the Laver Cup booths.