Opening Ceremony collaborates on new shoes with Tevas

The spirit of Opening Ceremony lives on. After announcing the closing of all of its stores earlier this year , the fashion label continues to inject its brand into new pieces. Most recently, Opening Ceremony has teamed up with footwear company Teva to create a limited-edition collection. According to an announcement from Teva, the new collection officially launches on Mar. 4 with the first of three drops: the Hurricane Sock.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Opening Ceremony for the fourth time on a limited-edition collection. We are honored to work with Opening Ceremony to bring three revolutionary styles to life,” said Teva’s general manager Anders Bergstrom in a statement. “This collection is truly innovative and radical.”

The Hurricane Sock—which will be available for 150 USD—is a hybrid style designed to take the concept of “socks and sandals” to a new level. The fully knit upper is made from lurex yarns and is engineered for a sock-like fit with adjustable straps. There are also hook-and-loop featured created from recycled webbing over the foot to allow consumers to create the perfect fit.

“When Opening Ceremony first teamed up with Teva in 2014, Carol and I were excited to partner with such an iconic brand that we loved when growing up in California, exploring the outdoors,” said Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon. “With this collection, we wanted to continue taking Teva’s innovative, functional designs to create something even bolder than we had before.”

The Hurricane Sock - OC is available in black and green and will be available on both Teva and Opening Ceremony’s online stores, Opening Ceremony retail locations, and select retailers globally. The other two styles from the collaboration—the Flatform Universal and the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator—are slated to launch in the next few weeks.

Images: Courtesy of Teva