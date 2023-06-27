Organic materials and the natural world dictate Indx’s SS24 kidswear trends

Like the adult fashion world, kidswear is seeing the continued upheaval of circularity and sustainability-based fashion trends, largely caused as an offset of parents’ interests and values, as well as the wider demand for more conscious consumption.

Such trends are expected to be highly evident among the brands preparing to exhibit during UK trade show Indx Kids, which is set to take place from July 2 to 3 in the West Midlands. Over 140 brands will be taking part in the event, which spans clothing for a range of ages, footwear and loungewear, among other things.

Indx shared some of the most important trends taking over the kidswear sector for the coming season and how brands are encapsulating them in their own lines.

Organic fabrics and sustainability

The organisation described eco-conscious materials as a “key focus” for today’s kidswear ranges, as more and more brands begin to put in the effort to highlight their supply chains and fabric offering. Organic materials are just the tip of the iceberg for this trend, which also expands into areas such as supply chain transparency, the implementation of circular initiatives and the support of environment-related charities. While Kite has shown its effort through rental subscription services, Mai has shared its own message by choosing suppliers that comply with Global Organic Textile Standards.

Gender neutral fashion

Like the grown up world, inclusivity has taken hold of kidswear, making it an increasingly important theme to consider when producing collections. Brands have shown their adoption of this concept through unisex colour palettes that challenge stereotypes, exploring fields beyond the typical pink and blue.

The brand Ducky Zebra will be promoting such a shift in its design direction at Indx, making this idea of inclusivity a core value of its colourful line. The founder of the label, Sally Dear, told FashionUnited that it had focused on a “bright, cheerful colour palette – in contrast to the potential doom and gloom of the news”. Dear also noted that children had been involved in its colour selection, contributing to the “dialling up” of its initially chosen colour selection.

Interactivity with the natural world

Some trends go beyond just fashion however. Indx noted that brands are looking to provide children with interactive ways of engagement, introducing characters and games that educate kids on the world around them. Among the brands that will be presenting such a concept at the event is Hatley, which will be debuting a ‘Books to Bed’ sleepwear range, allowing children to read books and see illustrations on their own sleepwear.